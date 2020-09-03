Opinion/Editorial: Money to help housing is city's next step

e’re getting close. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”
Those are the words of Dave Norris, redevelopment coordinator for the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
He was talking about city plans to launch a $4.5 million bond issue to support major low-income housing and redevelopment projects. This is part of a larger commitment: The total package eventually will include $27 million in bonds.
The accomplishments about to be realized are highly significant — in part, precisely because they have been a long time coming.
Charlottesville has known for decades that, on the one hand, its existing public housing stock was deteriorating and that, on the other hand, even existing housing was not adequate for the job; additional low-cost housing was needed.
The needs were so large, in fact, that they were daunting to address.
Charlottesville over the years has encouraged a variety of smaller projects to meet specific housing gaps — such as The Crossings or Georgia’s House. Some have been city projects; some have been efforts by non-profit organizations.
But the big impact was always going to be found in big projects. And that presented big, complicated problems that took a while to solve. How could existing developments undergo major renovations without vacating the units during construction, thereby limiting the available housing just when it was most needed? Where could land be found for new housing? Where would the money come from anyway for such projects?
We partly answered the first question in July by describing the Friendship Court project, which will build new units into which existing residents can move, after which the old units can be replaced. It is a project conducted through the Piedmont Housing Alliance.
Also significant is the construction of a new subdivision at South First Street, which will create 58 units. It is a project of the CRHA.
The second question is tied to the city’s planned bond issue (as well as to the assistance of groups such as the PHA). If the issuance of bonds is approved as proposed — a public hearing will be held on Sept. 8 — then the $4.5 million raised will support the South First Street project, along with others.
Those others include the renovation of Crescent Halls, an apartment complex for low-income seniors and disabled residents that has seen several significant maintenance problems over recent years that have demanded piecemeal fixes. Now the entire complex will be updated.
The bond issue also includes money to redevelop Westhaven, a 1960s community off West Main Street. We’re particularly glad to see Westhaven on the list, as it has been in decline for decades. It was to Westhaven that many people were relocated after urban renewal obliterated the African American business and residential area of Vinegar Hill.
There’s still a long way to go before all these projects are completed. But South First Street could break ground before the end of this year. Improvements will follow at other locations.
Surely, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. It looks like sunrise to us.
