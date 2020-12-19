Opinion/Editorial: Missing painting, a surreal moment

Imagine being so well-to-do that you can cart a $340,000 painting through the airport.

Now, imagine losing that painting.

That’s what happened to a businessman flying from Duesseldorf, Germany, to Tel Aviv, Israel.

The painting in transit was by French surrealist Yves Tanguy. The unnamed businessman accidentally left it at a check-in counter.

By the time he reached his destination and realized what he’d done, the package had disappeared.

The man exchanged numerous emails with police giving details about the parcel, but they were unable to locate it. It wasn’t until a cousin living in Belgium personally traveled to Duesseldorf to plead with police (and provide even more information) that authorities were able to find it.

Of course, the painting hadn’t been carried around in its natural, identifiable state. It had been protectively wrapped in cardboard.

Which is why authorities eventually found it in a recycling dumpster.

“This was definitely one of our happiest stories this year,” said police spokesman Andre Hartwig. “It was real detective work.”

Imagine a $340,000 painting being chucked into a dumpster!