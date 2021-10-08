Opinion/Editorial: Middleditch gave much to Virginia

In a world full of egocentric activists and would-be change-makers, Leigh Middleditch proved that power didn’t have to be blatant to be effective.

Middleditch, who died this week at age 92, was effective by sharing power, building coalitions and hewing to a centrist philosophy that encouraged people to find common ground.

Such an example is all the more striking today because it is so rare.

Middleditch helped found institutions that will continue to benefit Virginians for decades to come.

They include what is now the Sorenson Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia, first established in 1993 with the partnership of local businessman Michael Bills.

The institute’s very purpose exemplifies the cooperation and centrism for which Middleditch was known:

“Our non-partisan mission is to strengthen and enhance the quality of government at all levels throughout Virginia. ... At the heart of every Sorensen program are three central themes: ethics in public service, the power of bipartisanship, and a concentrated study of public policy issues.”

Alumni include 27 current members of the General Assembly, plus the state’s governor, Sorenson’s website says.