Opinion/Editorial: Middle on mandatory minimums

Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly are forging ahead with their agenda to “reform” the commonwealth’s criminal justice system, including proposals to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences on 224 crimes listed in the Virginia Code — including 162 felonies, such as child rape, assault on a police officer and drunken driving — and allow inmates sentenced under mandatory minimum laws to ask for resentencing.
The proposal was endorsed earlier this month by Democratic members of the Virginia State Crime Commission, one of whom claimed that it would be too hard for legislators to pick and choose which crimes should stay under mandatory minimum sentencing and which should not.
“You either do it or you don’t do it,” said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.
But even the commission’s own staff admitted that their research on the effectiveness of mandatory minimums was “inconclusive.” Changing state law on inconclusive evidence that the change will be for the better is rarely a good idea.
Mandatory minimum sentences were passed as a previous “reform” to state law because citizens of the commonwealth got sick and tired of seeing criminals released after a short stay in prison, only to commit more crimes once they got out. Mandatory minimums are the floor — not the ceiling. Courts can add more years of incarceration if they think a harsher sentence is warranted, just not less.
That said, local judges and juries who hear all of the evidence in a particular case are in the best position to determine how long a certain offender should be incarcerated to protect public safety. Mandatory minimums take away the court’s discretion, and don’t allow them to account for extenuating circumstances.
Former prosecutor and House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, called the proposal to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences “by far the most egregious ‘soft-on-crime’ proposal yet in the Democrats’ attempts to make life easier on criminals.”
He also pointed out that resentencing would present victims and their families with “an impossible choice — relive the worst day of their lives once again, or potentially let their tormentors walk free.”
Contrary to Sen. Edwards’ throw-’em-all-out approach, there’s a reasonable middle ground if legislators wish to take it.
In 2016, the American Legislative Exchange Council advocated that states adopt its model Justice Safety Valve Act, which would leave mandatory minimum sentences in place, but give judges discretion to bypass them — but only for non-violent, non-sex offenders who do not have a previous conviction for the same crime. Criminals who use a firearm in the commission of a crime or who belong to a gang or other “continuing criminal enterprise” would still face mandatory minimum sentences.
The model legislation would also require judges who chose not to impose the mandatory minimum sentence to issue a public report stating their reasons.
“The safety valve provides sentencing courts the authority to make common-sense distinctions between dangerous, repeat offenders and low-level offenders,” the ALEC report pointed out.
Repealing one-size-fits-all mandatory minimum sentences for lesser crimes or first offenses, but keeping them in place for career criminals and violent felons, is not only possible, it is the best way to reduce unnecessarily long incarcerations while still protecting the public from the worst of the predators.
The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.