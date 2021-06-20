Opinion/Editorial: Mental health deaths require study

At least seven of those deaths apparently were COVID-related.

Twenty-five deaths — 40% of the entire state’s total — traced to just one facility, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital. Certainly, retirement homes and geriatric facilities across the country saw a noticeable increase in deaths during the pandemic.

But Piedmont reported that only seven of its 25 death were “due to or concurrent with” COVID.

Still, if COVID was the proven or suspected cause of seven deaths, and those seven are removed from the total of 62, the state’s numbers begin to look less alarming. The total would drop to 55, more in line with 2019’s decline.

But while 2020’s results may look better under this scenario, the DLCV sees a longer-term trend.

“[W]e think … inappropriate medical admissions have been going on for years,” executive director Colleen Miller told The Mercury.

“Inappropriate” in this case doesn’t mean that the patients should not have been admitted. It means they should have been admitted to a facility better equipped to care for them.