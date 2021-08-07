Opinion/Editorial: Meditation on the art of Wu-Tang

When Martin Shkreli was convicted of fraud in 2017, the authorities ordered him to give up his assets, which included a Picasso, a share-trading account and the only existing copy of “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” a double album by the American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Last week, an anonymous buyer purchased the record to clear the disgraced pharmaceutical executive’s remaining $2.2 million debt to the U.S. government and committed to Wu-Tang Clan’s stipulation that it not be released commercially until 2103.

The sale is a testament to both the artists and their art. The rap group … emerged in the 1990s and challenged hip-hop’s aesthetic principles and its business model. With interests in martial arts, philosophy and mystical Islam, their wordplay set them apart. On their 1997 track “Triumph,” Inspectah Deck raps “I bomb atomically, Socrates’ philosophies and hypotheses/Can’t define how I be dropping these mockeries.”

Some recoiled from Wu-Tang Clan’s depictions of thuggery and sexually explicit language. For the rappers it was a soundtrack to their tough lives.

In a 2019 documentary, group members revealed in disturbingly frank interviews how racism, poverty and violence blighted their youth. Art became a form of salvation.