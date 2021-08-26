Opinion/Editorial: Medicaid dental care hard to find

At the ER, “at most, patients will get pain management or a prescription for antibiotics and be told to see a dentist,” without addressing the underlying pathology, explained Tara Quinn, executive director of Virginia Dental Association Foundation.

Thousands of people using hospital emergency rooms as free clinics for such problems, knowing they can’t be turned away, is one of the causes of the escalating costs of health care in the commonwealth.

Preventive care, and addressing minor dental problems before they become major ones, is a cost-effective way to reduce those costs. Dentistry is definitely one of those areas in which “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

The problem, though, is finding enough dentists who will agree to perform dental procedures and oral surgery at Medicaid rates. Only half of Virginia’s 133 localities have a dental provider who is part of the Medicaid safety net, and 97 communities don’t have enough practicing dentists to support their current population.