Opinion/Editorial: McAuliffe statement raises ire

Either McAuliffe was woefully misinformed about a matter of critical importance or, worse, he was pandering to educrats who mistakenly think that they — and they alone — get to dictate what Virginia children are taught in public schools. Given the fact that McAuliffe also bragged during the same debate about vetoing a bill that would have alerted parents to any sexually explicit content in instructional materials, more than likely he was pandering to the teachers unions that have generously funded his campaign. But more and more parents in the commonwealth are unwilling to just sit down and shut up, as demonstrated by large and sometimes unruly crowds that have been showing up at school board meetings to protest a range of policies.

Some elected school board members have shamefully tried to squelch this grassroots uprising by canceling or shortening public hearings, cutting off speakers’ mics and even gaslighting parents into believing that what they saw their children being taught with their own eyes during a hellish year of virtual schooling wasn’t actually happening.

But McAuliffe’s glib comment that parents are not entitled to publicly comment on educational content may be the last straw for many of them.

No matter which side of these highly contentious issues they’re on, parents have a duty to monitor what their children are being taught in the public schools. And contrary to McAuliffe, they also have a fundamental right to comment publicly on these and any other school policies that directly affect their children and their communities.

