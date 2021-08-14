Opinion/Editorial: Mars and Houston converge

Ever fancied yourself as an interplanetary explorer? NASA is offering you a chance at the next best thing.

The space agency is looking for “paid volunteers” to spend a year living in an artificial Mars-like environment. It’s all part of ongoing research into sending people to the Red Planet and sustaining them once they get there.

Participants can be civilians — but they need special qualifications. Good health is an obvious must. Volunteers also must be between the ages of 30 and 55, and be U.S. citizens or permanent residents. They must have experience as a pilot or have a master’s degree in a field such as engineering, math or physical, biological or computer science.

Oh, and they can’t be prone to motion sickness.

Sounds like the Mars experiment is going to include simulated travel to, as well as survival on, the planet.

In fact, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield told The Associated Press that the criteria sound almost like astronaut qualifications. That’s smart, he told the news service, because a similar Russian experiment failed because the participants weren’t specially qualified.