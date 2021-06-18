Opinion/Editorial: Marijuana legislation has gaps

Those weren’t the only recommendations from JLARC.

The General Assembly still needs to pass legislation regulating markets, which involve such issues as a fair treatment of necessary medical marijuana vs. mere recreational marijuana.

Simple possession of an ounce will be legal come July 1 — but sales of marijuana will not. That reform won’t kick in until 2024.

We can envision much confusion among consumers over this point. Many probably will assume small sales are legal, too; after all, how many of us laymen and women actually read the fine print of legislation?

And Gribbin says Virginia’s penalties for violating the new law are not balanced and that they impose felony status at too low a level of possession — one pound.

We’re not so sure about that. Since an ounce can yield anything from nine to 14 joints, according to the Times-Dispatch, then a pound would be a substantial stash potentially creating hundreds of joints. A more cautious approach would seem warranted as we ease into this new environment.

It’s important that Virginia’s new regulatory agency hit the ground running, and be able to answer these and other questions.

The commonwealth is treading new territory, and there are many potential stumbling blocks littering the path. Virginians must be able to look to their leaders for guidance.