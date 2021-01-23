Opinion/Editorial: Man's best and most loyal friend

A patient pup’s persistence was rewarded with a happy ending when her vigil ceased with the return of her beloved master.

This story comes from Istanbul, where owner Cemal Senturk was taken to a hospital by ambulance on Jan. 14. Little Boncuk followed the ambulance to the hospital door, and then returned day after day looking for Senturk.

Senturk’s daughter would take the dog home, but then Boncuk (pronounced Bon-DJUK and meaning “bead”) would just run back to the hospital.

The pup was not only patient but also polite.

“She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall,” a hospital guard told news agency DHA. “…When the door opens she pokes her head inside,” but doesn’t step through.

Her story reminds us of Greyfriars Bobby, the Skye terrier who guarded his master’s grave in Edinburgh for 14 years, until he himself finally passed away. And of Hachiko, an Akita, who walked his owner to a Tokyo train station daily and waited there for his return — until the day the master didn’t return. He had died of a brain hemorrhage while on the train; Hachiko never saw him again, but continued for nine years to wait at the station. Both dogs have statues erected to them in their respective cities.