Opinion/Editorial: Mail push finally gets some action

A postal delivery blitz scheduled for this past weekend may have resolved some of the backlog of undelivered mail in the Charlottesville area.
At least one recent letter to the editor suggests that something worked somewhere — for now, anyway.
But that’s better than nothing — and it’s better than Charlottesville residents have experienced in recent months, even years.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner came to Albemarle County in person in August to visit the main post office on U.S. 29 and to promise action.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine joined him writing in a letter about the problems to the USPS district manager for Virginia, which was sent Aug. 23.
That was in addition to a letter the pair sent in February to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about local issues.
Warner also says he’ll be back to check up again before the year’s out.
In August, he said he was giving the Charlottesville Post Office three months to get more carriers hired and improve delivery times.
During that visit, Warner said management deficiencies and carrier understaffing are the main causes of the local mail problem. A new postmaster now is on board and the agency is trying to hire more delivery personnel, which should help address customer service and delivery issues.
He also noted that, unlike other employees across many industries, postal carriers and sorters were unable to shift to at-home employment; their presence was necessary, in the warehouse or on the street, day after day after day.
For the amount of work they were able to get done, they deserve our appreciation.
The problem with the Postal Service isn’t in its employees, it’s in the system itself — exacerbated most recently by the effects of the pandemic.
Still, the Charlottesville area has had more than its share of slowdowns, missed deliveries and outright lack of deliveries.
“I’ve been getting many more complaints about mail delivery in Charlottesville by far than anywhere else in the commonwealth,” Warner said.
On Oct. 2, the senator advised constituents who had complained to him that the Postal Service would send in a “surge” of postal workers from other parts of Virginia to deal with the backlog.
It’s interesting that other postal districts have workers to spare to help us.
Charlottesville and Albemarle County both have low unemployment rates compared to the rest of the country: 3.4% and 3.3% as of August, respectively, compared to 6% nationally and 4% statewide.
That might have something to do with the difficulty in hiring carriers to fill a 14-person shortage.
According to the USPS career website, Charlottesville is hiring for city carrier assistants at over the minimum wage — $18.51 per hour to city-based carriers and rural carrier associates at $19.06 per hour.
But local residents have long had a sense that the problem is not just with a lack of carriers, but with management — a suspicion Warner confirmed in August. Countless calls to the local USPS office have gone unanswered and unacknowledged over the years. Like the mail itself, they just seem to drop into a black hole.
The weekend surge brings mixed feelings.
To the extent that it got the mail out and reduced the delivery backlog, it was welcome indeed. We also are grateful that Warner invested himself to such an extraordinary degree to get the job done.
At the same time, the very need for a surge just confirms how terrible things have been at the local post office. And the fact that a U.S. senator had to step in to achieve even a temporary gain further emphasizes those deficiencies.
If that’s what it takes, so be it. If Warner (and Kaine) can get the Postal Service’s attention when customer complaints could not, we’ll gladly take advantage of their authority.
Information links:
https://www.bls.gov/eag/eag.va_charlottesville_msa.htm
https://www.bestplaces.net/economy/county/virginia/albemarle
https://www.bls.gov/eag/eag.va.htm
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/release/tables?eid=256391&rid=116