Opinion/Editorial: Mail push finally gets some action

He also noted that, unlike other employees across many industries, postal carriers and sorters were unable to shift to at-home employment; their presence was necessary, in the warehouse or on the street, day after day after day.

For the amount of work they were able to get done, they deserve our appreciation.

The problem with the Postal Service isn’t in its employees, it’s in the system itself — exacerbated most recently by the effects of the pandemic.

Still, the Charlottesville area has had more than its share of slowdowns, missed deliveries and outright lack of deliveries.

“I’ve been getting many more complaints about mail delivery in Charlottesville by far than anywhere else in the commonwealth,” Warner said.

On Oct. 2, the senator advised constituents who had complained to him that the Postal Service would send in a “surge” of postal workers from other parts of Virginia to deal with the backlog.

It’s interesting that other postal districts have workers to spare to help us.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County both have low unemployment rates compared to the rest of the country: 3.4% and 3.3% as of August, respectively, compared to 6% nationally and 4% statewide.