Opinion/Editorial: Lucky Stop indeed for lottery card

She was lucky once, then lucky again.

A Massachusetts woman who carelessly tossed away a winning lottery ticket had it generously restored to her by the store at which she’d purchased it.

Lea Rose Fiega had purchased a scratch-off ticket at a Lucky Stop convenience store near where she works.

Good luck: The ticket was worth $1 million.

Bad luck: She didn’t notice.

“I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn’t look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away,” she said.

Good luck: Although the ticket got tossed in the trash, no one took the trash out. The ticket bided its time for a week and a half.

“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn’t scratch the number,” Abhi Shah, the store owners’ son, told WWLP-TV. “I scratched the number, and it was $1 million underneath the ticket.”

He said he went to her office — she’s a store regular, so they knew where to locate her — and told her his parents wanted to talk to her.