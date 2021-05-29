Opinion/Editorial: Lucky Stop indeed for lottery card

She was lucky once, then lucky again.
A Massachusetts woman who carelessly tossed away a winning lottery ticket had it generously restored to her by the store at which she’d purchased it.
Lea Rose Fiega had purchased a scratch-off ticket at a Lucky Stop convenience store near where she works.
Good luck: The ticket was worth $1 million.
Bad luck: She didn’t notice.
“I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn’t look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away,” she said.
Good luck: Although the ticket got tossed in the trash, no one took the trash out. The ticket bided its time for a week and a half.
“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn’t scratch the number,” Abhi Shah, the store owners’ son, told WWLP-TV. “I scratched the number, and it was $1 million underneath the ticket.”
He said he went to her office — she’s a store regular, so they knew where to locate her — and told her his parents wanted to talk to her.
“‘I’m working,’” said she replied, “and he said, ‘No you have to come over.’ So I went over there and that’s when they told me. I was in total disbelief. I cried, I hugged them.”