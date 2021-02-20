 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Lovers are wanted
In connection with Valentine’s Day, the word “wanted” doesn’t necessarily convey a desire to be with someone.

Instead, police in North Carolina used Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for ex-lovers to say “I hate you.”

Nash County police urged people to turn “wanted” ex-lovers in to authorities.

The special deal — promoted on Facebook — would provide a pair of platinum bracelets, a chauffeured drive to the station, a Valentine’s dinner and a minimum one-night stay in “our luxurious (five-star) accommodations,” police said.

Police told Fox8 television that the post was intended to be humorous — but they’d be happy to corral any miscreants whose ex-lovers actually did turn them in.

The offer certainly deserves five stars for creativity. No word, though, on whether it attracted any takers.

