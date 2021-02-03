Opinion/Editorial: Localize vaccine efforts

Over the past year, Gov. Ralph Northam has endured the persistent ups and downs of leading during a historic pandemic.

In the spring, there was defiance over the commonwealth’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order. “Until we have a vaccination for it and everyone is safe and not going to contract the virus, it’s difficult to say we’re going to go back to a normal life,” he said at an April 15 briefing, per a report from NBC 29 in Charlottesville.

In the fall, there was denial over the need for new restrictions amid upcoming holiday gatherings. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and the restrictions on our lives,” he said in a Nov. 13 press release. “I’m tired, and I know you’re tired, too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work.”

During last week’s press conference, the governor’s own fatigue showed. Northam knows a solution is here, but citizen interest and expectations are outpacing the commonwealth’s system to deliver it. After months of watching Virginians defy and deny the reality of the virus, he could not defy or deny his responsibility in the commonwealth’s struggle to distribute vaccine doses.

“I understand your frustration,” said Northam, the country’s only physician governor. “I know you’re out of patience, and I am as well.”