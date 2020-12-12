Opinion/Editorial: Local musician plays at Pearl Harbor ceremony

“The remembrance ceremony is huge, with multiple flyovers,…speeches, videos, and the rifle salutes,” he said. “…The mood is still sentimental and serious, but the energy is always high.”

The following day, he also played at reconciliation ceremony hosted by the Navy Region Hawaii and the Japanese consulate. “That ceremony is much smaller, but beautiful and intimate, and it focuses on the friendship that the U.S. and Japan have developed. It’s probably my favorite ceremony that I do every year.”

He added: “Of course, it’s a treat to represent Charlottesville wherever I go! You’d be surprised how many UVa or Bodos Bagels T-shirts I see around Hawaii!”

MU3 Kavolius-Matherne got his musical start at Sutherland Middle School under Mike Allen; at that time he played clarinet. He switched to horn as a junior at AHS, where he played in many bands directed by Greg Thomas. Then, while “trying to learn to play horn at a conservatory level,” he took lessons from Janelle Ellis of Jack Jouett Middle School.

He did his undergrad work at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester and obtained a master’s in horn performance from the University of Maryland, College Park — and that’s just a brief summary of his credentials. He auditioned for the Navy, won the job, and went to boot camp in 2017.

Behind that mask he’s wearing, he was probably grinning when he added: “All of my music teachers have been ‘instrumental’ in my ability to win this position with the Pacific Fleet Band!”

