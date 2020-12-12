Opinion/Editorial: Local musician plays at Pearl Harbor ceremony

When readers picked up their Dec. 8 Daily Progress and saw the photograph of the U.S. Navy band at the Pearl Harbor ceremony, little did they realize that they were looking at an Albemarle High School alumnus.
The three socially distanced band members were not identified by The Associated Press. But there in the foreground is Musician Third Class Brian Kavolius-Matherne on the French horn.
Mom Lina Kavolius quickly and proudly let us know. (Thanks, Mom!)
That led to an email conversation with the man himself.
“It was so funny to get a text the next day with a picture of The Daily Progress! I am really happy that my mom had gotten to see it,” he wrote. “This January will mark the longest I’ve ever been away from home, and I always value another opportunity to share my day-to-day life with her, my dad, or my brother and his family.”
The unexpected pleasure of seeing the photo was the epilogue to a very serious event: the annual remembrance ceremony for those who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941.
“The National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony is one of the biggest gigs that I do all year as a part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, and this is my third time playing for one,” MU3 Kavolius-Matherne told us.
“The remembrance ceremony is huge, with multiple flyovers,…speeches, videos, and the rifle salutes,” he said. “…The mood is still sentimental and serious, but the energy is always high.”
The following day, he also played at reconciliation ceremony hosted by the Navy Region Hawaii and the Japanese consulate. “That ceremony is much smaller, but beautiful and intimate, and it focuses on the friendship that the U.S. and Japan have developed. It’s probably my favorite ceremony that I do every year.”
He added: “Of course, it’s a treat to represent Charlottesville wherever I go! You’d be surprised how many UVa or Bodos Bagels T-shirts I see around Hawaii!”
MU3 Kavolius-Matherne got his musical start at Sutherland Middle School under Mike Allen; at that time he played clarinet. He switched to horn as a junior at AHS, where he played in many bands directed by Greg Thomas. Then, while “trying to learn to play horn at a conservatory level,” he took lessons from Janelle Ellis of Jack Jouett Middle School.
He did his undergrad work at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester and obtained a master’s in horn performance from the University of Maryland, College Park — and that’s just a brief summary of his credentials. He auditioned for the Navy, won the job, and went to boot camp in 2017.
Behind that mask he’s wearing, he was probably grinning when he added: “All of my music teachers have been ‘instrumental’ in my ability to win this position with the Pacific Fleet Band!”
