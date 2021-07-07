Opinion/Editorial: Limiting comment is questioned

If more people want to speak at public meetings, that is a signal to set aside more time to hear from them — not less.
Yet the Albemarle County School Board has set limits public comment rather than expanded it.
Look, we get it: Public boards and councils do need to keep their meetings on point and reserve sufficient time to deal with business — debating current affairs, promulgating policies, passing ordinances, and a hundred other duties necessary in governing.
But hearing from the public should be one of those duties.
Starting this week, the board will cap the number of speakers at its meeting to 40 people, who must sign up online in advance to be considered for the agenda. If more than 40 would-be speakers sign up, the board will use a lottery system to choose the 40 participants. The lottery will be administered by Jon Zug, Albemarle County Circuit Court clerk, using a system similar to that for jury selection. Speakers picked for any given meeting will not be eligible for the lottery draw for the next meeting.
As these things go, the system is relatively fair. Forty is a generous number of speakers (although the time allotted for each is short: a mere two minutes), and having the selection conducted by lottery administered by a court clerk conveys an assurance of impartiality.
Previously, the School Board had planned for 10 speakers per meeting during a 30-minute public comment section.
In the past year, the number regularly has exceeded 10. In some cases, the board has had to defer action items until a later meeting because public comment took up so much of the available time.
On the other hand, in one instance where public comment dominated, the meeting was only an hour and 40 minutes long; additional comment or board action could have been accommodated.
What’s more, the past year has been unusual. The School Board — and all other governing bodies — had been dealing with the impact of COVID and the effect it had on day-to-day operations. The issue of holding virtual or in-person classes was an emotional one for many parents, who frequently let their views be known.
The board wisely accommodated them.
The increase in comment springs not only from the increase and intensity of critical issues to be discussed, such as COVID, but perhaps also — ironically — from the use of technology to allow comment during virtual meetings, instituted when in-person gatherings no longer were possible.
Public comment ticked up at a number of local board and council meetings, likely because of the ease of access.
And the Albemarle County School Board is not the only local body to restrict comment. Charlottesville City Council controversially did so several years ago, and the county Board of Supervisors also set new limits after experiences with disrespectful remarks or meetings being hijacked by boisterous participants.
The timing of the School Board’s restrictions indicates a similar fear. The board is in the midst of evaluating an anti-bias program, launched as a pilot program at Henley Middle School, that has proved controversial with some parents.
Other parents and activists may say the program shouldn’t be controversial, that its value is clear and its necessity obvious. But that rather begs the question; the fact is, the program has raised debate.
The board’s imposition of new public comment restrictions at this time gives the appearance of being aimed directly at those objectors.
This is not a good impression to convey — nor is it ideal at any time to curtail public comment.
We understand the board’s need to reserve time at meetings to deal with the nuts and bolts of governing.
But public comment is the mechanism by which boards and councils learn how the public wants them to govern.