Opinion/Editorial: Limiting comment is questioned

Previously, the School Board had planned for 10 speakers per meeting during a 30-minute public comment section.

In the past year, the number regularly has exceeded 10. In some cases, the board has had to defer action items until a later meeting because public comment took up so much of the available time.

On the other hand, in one instance where public comment dominated, the meeting was only an hour and 40 minutes long; additional comment or board action could have been accommodated.

What’s more, the past year has been unusual. The School Board — and all other governing bodies — had been dealing with the impact of COVID and the effect it had on day-to-day operations. The issue of holding virtual or in-person classes was an emotional one for many parents, who frequently let their views be known.

The board wisely accommodated them.

The increase in comment springs not only from the increase and intensity of critical issues to be discussed, such as COVID, but perhaps also — ironically — from the use of technology to allow comment during virtual meetings, instituted when in-person gatherings no longer were possible.

Public comment ticked up at a number of local board and council meetings, likely because of the ease of access.