Opinion/Editorial: Let’s rout COVID
The Daily Progress

What a relief to hear doctors at the University of Virginia diagnose the COVID pandemic as easing a bit.

“We’re in a good place,” said Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology at the UVa Medical Center. “We’re increasing the number of people who are protected and we’re going to continue to the see the results — meaning fewer cases of COVID, fewer hospitalizations due to COVID and fewer deaths from COVID.”

An initial uptick in cases — as spring weather lured people outside and into gatherings again — has subsided, said Dr. Reid Adams, the center’s interim chief medical officer.

“We expect to see a continued downtrend over the next few weeks as people continue to get vaccinated,” he said.

And we need to ensure that the number of people being vaccinated continues to grow.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated so we can beat this,” Reid said.

“COVID is a vaccine-preventable disease,” Sifri added. “COVID deaths can be eliminated through vaccination. People should get the vaccine.”

