Opinion/Editorial: Lessons for students exist in suspensions

It has begun.
Virginia Tech, Radford University and Roanoke College already have suspended or “removed” more than a dozen students for violating anti-COVID protocols.
The University of Virginia warns it will do the same if necessary.
Students at the other three institutions had moved into dorms or apartments earlier this month or in July.
The violations appear to have occurred off campus, at parties where social distancing was non-existent and masks were not in evidence.
UVa already has seen evidence of that behavior, at Midsummers parties in July, which generated reports of non-distanced crowds of students who were not wearing masks. The reports prompted UVa to issue stern warnings about compliance with COVID safety rules and to stress that the rules were applicable off Grounds as well as on.
In Blacksburg, home of Virginia Tech, the town council recently had passed an ordinance restricting gatherings to no more than 50 people — a number that seems fairly generous.
Law enforcement officers notified Tech about several large parties where participants not only failed to maintain COVID protocols but were “disruptive to the community.”
Virginia Tech placed seven students on “interim suspension” — which is a kind of emergency, immediate suspension in force “to preserve the safety of persons or property,” according to a school spokesman. Students have five days to meet with an administrator to discuss the justice of the suspension.
Radford University suspended three students for “endangering conduct” and violation of COVID rules. Reports tie some of the suspensions to large gatherings held even after students had been warned that previous parties were out of line.
Radford has imposed stern punishments for these particular students: Two were suspended for the semester and one for the entire academic year.
As harsh as those sanctions might seem, the situation at Roanoke College is, in one way, even worse: There, three and perhaps four students have tested positive for COVID-19, and the infections seem to be related to an off-campus gathering.
Roanoke College says it has “removed” the students.
One student withdrew from school before classes started. Three have been placed in isolation following their positive tests.
A total of seven were “removed” for violating the school’s COVID protocols.
Roanoke College will begin in-person classes on Sept. 7, one day before UVa does. But at colleges around the state, students began moving back into apartments — in Blacksburg, Salem, Radford, Charlottesville, and elsewhere — well in advance of classes.
UVa has said that masking and social distancing requirements will apply off-Grounds as well as on. It has said punishments for violations of these rules can include suspensions.
Previously in this space, we had speculated that UVa would need to enforce those rules and implement those punishments speedily in order to impress on students the seriousness of the situation. Nothing is so instructive as an object lesson.
We hope students are paying attention to their peers’ experiences at other schools.
Students can be, and are being, sickened by COVID because they failed to protect themselves and others.
Students can and will be suspended for reckless behavior that endangers themselves and others.
If UVa students can learn this lesson from afar, they won’t have to experience it here. And they — and we — will all be safer.
