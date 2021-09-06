Opinion/Editorial: Lesson on Labor Day: Do no harm

Snapshots from the past two Labor Days in Virginia show a robust state economy in 2019, with a record-breaking 4.3 million workers in the commonwealth taking home paychecks and unemployment at just 2.9%. But that rosy economic picture came to a screeching halt in 2020 when COVID-19 made its unwanted appearance.
On Labor Day 2020, unemployment had soared to 8%. Between July 2019 and July 2020, the commonwealth lost 284,100 jobs — or 7% of its workforce.
Those grim statistics don’t measure the added cost in human suffering when hundreds of thousands of Virginians were forced to cope simultaneously with the pandemic and losing their jobs.
The good news on this Labor Day 2021 is that unemployment in Virginia is down to 4.2%, lower than the national average, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. And the largest year-to-year job gain was in the leisure and hospitality sector, which was the hardest hit by last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns. The industry has added 46,000 jobs since this time last year.
Some jurisdictions currently have unemployment rates that are below the statewide average. Localities in the greater Charlottesville consistently have lower unemployment rates than the state as a whole. For Albemarle County, the July figures showed unemployment of 3.4%, and for Charlottesville, 4%.
That improvement compares to 3.9% in June and 7.3% in July 2020 for Albemarle; Charlottesville had an unemployment rate of 4.4% in June and 9.3% a year ago.
However, joblessness is higher than the statewide average in other jurisdictions, including the City of Fredericksburg (4.8%).
A disappointing number of nonfarm jobs was added to the U.S. economy in August — just 235,000, instead of the 720,000 that had been predicted, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was the lowest number of jobs created since January, and a warning that the nation’s economic recovery is still fragile.
The lesson here for Virginia lawmakers and other public officials is clear: do no harm. Don’t pass any new laws or impose any new regulations that would make it more difficult for businesses to hire people.
Jobs reduce poverty, increase the tax base, and bring economic stability and hope to all our communities. Unemployment increases poverty, reduces the tax base, and creates hardship, homelessness and despair. No social or government welfare program can replace a regular paycheck and the skills learned on the job as the best means to achieve upward mobility and economic security.
So the primary goal of government in Virginia at all levels should be to pave the way for the private sector to create a job for every worker in the state who wants and needs one.
Excerpted and adapted from The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.
Information link: https://www.vec.virginia.gov/sites/default/files/news-13480-07-2021%20Pre%20%26%2006-2021%20Rev%20%20—%20%20Estimated%20Labor%20Force%20Components.pdf