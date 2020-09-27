Opinion/Editorial: Legal issues still delay statue removals

The saga of Charlottesville’s Confederate statues grows ever more complex.
You could say that Charlottesville lost a battle but won the war: It’s virtually certain now that the statues will come down.
But the issue still remains tied up in court, despite legislative and, as a result, legal changes giving the city the authority to remove Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson from their downtown locations.
In 2017, City Council voted to remove Lee’s statue; later, it added Jackson.
But a group challenged that decision in court, arguing that the move violated a state law protecting war memorials and monuments, including those recognizing the Civil War from either the Union or Confederate perspective.
Among other things, the city countered that the statues were erected before specific protection for Confederate monuments was added late in the 20th century; therefore, it said, the law did not apply in Charlottesville.
But a judge ruled on behalf of the plaintiffs, issuing an injunction against removal of the statues and awarding the plaintiffs court costs, although not damages, for their trouble.
Charlottesville then filed an appeal of that decision.
In the meantime, though, legislative remedies raced ahead of legal ones. Fueled partly by social justice concerns, including inequitable treatment of Black citizens, Democrats took control of the General Assembly in the 2019 elections and this year revised the law to enable removal of Confederate imagery.
In response, those who once had sued to protect the city statues filed a motion to alter the injunction. They said it should be reworded to reflect the current law — thus paving the way for removal of the statues.
This was a significant development, both practically and symbolically. The plaintiffs essentially abandoned their fight and acquiesced in the city’s decision to take Lee and Jackson down. They just wanted to recoup the money they’d spent defending what they felt was a principle of law.
And, ironically, although the city had defended itself by saying that the earlier revision of law did not apply to Charlottesville, the plaintiffs — by accepting this year’s General Assembly vote — had no trouble agreeing to the most revision of that same law.
It might have seemed at this point that the city would accept this overture and simply move forward to remove the statues.
But, remember, Charlottesville’s appeal already had been filed and remained in play.
Recently, the city filed a brief with the state Supreme Court outlining its case. It continues to maintain that that the judge’s ruling was wrong on several counts.
One of those goes back to the argument over applicability of the law. The city says the provision that was added in 1997 does not cover statues that were erected in the 1920s.
It says the court should not have issued an injunction against removal.
It says the court also should not have granted nearly $365,000 in attorney fees to the other side. Here, the arguments get technical — involving such arcana, for instance, as whether fees legally can be awarded when damages have not been awarded, as was the case here.
The principle of costs is important: The city would not want to turn over taxpayer money to the plaintiffs if not required to do so.
But many residents are probably more concerned with a different sort of bottom line: taking the statues down. And that won’t happen while the appeal is still active.
The Supreme Court will begin hearing the arguments in person the week of Nov. 2. A resolution to these questions can’t come too soon.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!