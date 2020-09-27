Opinion/Editorial: Legal issues still delay statue removals

In response, those who once had sued to protect the city statues filed a motion to alter the injunction. They said it should be reworded to reflect the current law — thus paving the way for removal of the statues.

This was a significant development, both practically and symbolically. The plaintiffs essentially abandoned their fight and acquiesced in the city’s decision to take Lee and Jackson down. They just wanted to recoup the money they’d spent defending what they felt was a principle of law.

And, ironically, although the city had defended itself by saying that the earlier revision of law did not apply to Charlottesville, the plaintiffs — by accepting this year’s General Assembly vote — had no trouble agreeing to the most revision of that same law.

It might have seemed at this point that the city would accept this overture and simply move forward to remove the statues.

But, remember, Charlottesville’s appeal already had been filed and remained in play.

Recently, the city filed a brief with the state Supreme Court outlining its case. It continues to maintain that that the judge’s ruling was wrong on several counts.