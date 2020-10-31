Opinion/Editorial: Leave lemur alone!

A smart and observant 5-year-old in Northern California, meanwhile, helped rescue another unusual animal.

A 21-year-old lemur name Maki had been reported as missing from the San Francisco Zoo; evidence showed that someone had forced his way into Maki’s enclosure. The theft then was featured in local media, as authorities put out a call for help.

But young James Trinh didn’t know any of that when he left his pre-school one day last week and spotted something strange. “There’s a lemur! There’s a lemur!” he exclaimed.

Cynthia Huang, Hope Lutheran Day School’s director, initially failed to credit James’ sighting. “I thought: Are you sure it’s not a raccoon?” she told the San Francisco Chronicle.

James was, of course, correct.

Maki soon took refuge in the school’s miniature playhouse, and school officials called police, who in turn contacted the zoo.

Other tips, along with what was described as a multi-agency investigation, also helped lead to the arrest of a suspect.

The zoo had offered a $2,100 reward for Maki’s recovery; that money will go to Hope Lutheran. James and his family received a free zoo membership.