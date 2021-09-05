Opinion/Editorial: Land preservation raises questions

Criticisms of Virginia’s land conservation practices could drastically alter the state’s, and its counties’, application of policies if such criticisms result in reform.
These policies provide tax breaks for land set aside from development through dedicated easements, as well as outright grants for preservation.
Of particular concern, though, is a state review of 29 easements disclosing that 65% did not meet minimum conservation standards outlined by the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.
This is a small sampling, to be sure. But the indication that many easements might not even meet existing standards — much less any new ones that might be imposed — is sobering.
At least two deficiencies were cited in the Office of Inspector General’s report.
■ Land under easement did not always live up to state requirements for meaningful conservation. Inspectors found trash, old tires, old vehicles, scrap metal piles and cattle remains.
■ The threshold for maintaining water quality and otherwise preserving the land and its environmental and historical resources may be set too high. Such restrictions kick in for properties valued at $1 million or more, while state rules do not require these protections for properties in the $500,000 to $999,999 range.
Meanwhile, yet another state report finds that tax credits primarily are being granted to large, wealthy landowners, either corporations or private individuals.
Thirty percent of land preservation spending has gone to properties in just five counties — three of which are in our Central Virginia area: Albemarle, Orange and Culpeper. The other two are in Northern Virginia: Fauquier and Loudoun.
Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew Strickler presented the findings to the state’s Commission to Examine Racial and Economic Inequality in Virginia Law. That report was conducted by the Department of Conservation and Recreation and looked at four primary conservation programs: land preservation tax credits, Virginia Land Conservation Foundation grants, the Virginia Battlefield Protection Program and Virginia Outdoor Foundation Preservation Trust Fund grants.
Some critics in Albemarle County already had been complaining about tax credits going to wealthy landowners. They often couched their criticism in the context of equity.
The commission is looking at exactly this issue. It includes the fact that white owners have been able to amass wealth and land, while this opportunity has been denied to most Black Virginians.
“In fairness, rural areas are where the land is, and many rural areas have lower minority populations,” Strickler said.
Preserving large swaths of land has benefits of scale. It is more effective to protect the health of a stream running through, say, a 700-acre property than it is to protect the small piece of streambed on a 20-acre property. These environmental benefits apply not only to water, but to forests, grasslands and air quality.
Therefore, it is particularly disheartening to note the OIG’s discovery of “preservation” land that contains pollutants such as old vehicles and other waste products. Virginia must do a better job of ensuring that properties receiving tax credits for preservation are meeting minimum preservation standards. The same goes for counties that have their own easement programs.
None of which is to say, however, that the state should not review its policies to open up more preservation possibilities for smaller tracts.
In fact, some critics say that the state’s error is to emphasize quantity over quality when it comes to land preservation.
We’ve already argued that quantity matters in achieving benefits of scale in preservation. But quality matters, too, in both cases: With so many needs competing for state dollars, large tracts must be monitored to ensure high-quality preservation goals are being met, even as small tracts also are being more frequently considered for the positive impact they could have.