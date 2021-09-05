Opinion/Editorial: Land preservation raises questions

Preserving large swaths of land has benefits of scale. It is more effective to protect the health of a stream running through, say, a 700-acre property than it is to protect the small piece of streambed on a 20-acre property. These environmental benefits apply not only to water, but to forests, grasslands and air quality.

Therefore, it is particularly disheartening to note the OIG’s discovery of “preservation” land that contains pollutants such as old vehicles and other waste products. Virginia must do a better job of ensuring that properties receiving tax credits for preservation are meeting minimum preservation standards. The same goes for counties that have their own easement programs.

None of which is to say, however, that the state should not review its policies to open up more preservation possibilities for smaller tracts.

In fact, some critics say that the state’s error is to emphasize quantity over quality when it comes to land preservation.

We’ve already argued that quantity matters in achieving benefits of scale in preservation. But quality matters, too, in both cases: With so many needs competing for state dollars, large tracts must be monitored to ensure high-quality preservation goals are being met, even as small tracts also are being more frequently considered for the positive impact they could have.