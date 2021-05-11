Opinion/Editorial: Land gift boosts conservation

The recent announcement of a 7,300-acre conservation land gift to Virginia surely raised eyebrows — but in a good way.

That amount of land is remarkable in itself.

But the value of the donation is multiplied by the fact that the property sits amid existing state park and conservation lands. The total encompasses more than 10,000 contiguous acres under state control — acres that are home to a variety of habitats and to numerous rare species.

The property will be owned and operated by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. The DCR will seek public input on recreational uses for the land.

The donation — the largest in Virginia’s history — came from Tim Sweeney, who heads Epic Games, which has developed the Fortnite and Rocket League video game franchises.

Sweeney also is a well-known conservationist. He bought Falkland Farms last year with the stated intention of protecting it.

The property lies in Halifax County and connects the Difficult Creek Natural Area Preserve and Staunton River State Park, says Gov. Ralph Northam’s office. The newly created complex of 10,000 acres is larger than any Virginia state park, and will be known as the Southside Virginia Conservation and Recreation Complex.