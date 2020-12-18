Opinion/Editorial: Keep road access and fix dam

Residents are right that even a temporary closure of Browns Gap Turnpike not only will inconvenience them but also could create safety problems by delaying emergency access to homes and farms.

But, then, the road likely would be closed to facilitate improvements to the dam at Beaver Creek Reservoir — now listed as a high-hazard dam.

Pick your problem: potential peril from flooding or potential harm from emergency services delays.

There’s no sign that the dam is in trouble. But the 1963-era structure doesn’t meet today’s stricter safety rules. It received the state’s high-hazard designation because if it did fail, the resultant flooding would have a huge impact on people and property downstream.

In risk-assessment terms, the dam becomes a priority not necessarily because it poses a high danger of failure but rather because of the high impact of failure should it occur.

However, it becomes more difficult to assess comparative risk between the possibility of dam failure and the possibility of loss to property or life should fire or rescue vehicles have to detour widely around construction.

For a rural road, Brown’s Gap Turnpike is well-populated and highly traveled, as a link between the Crozet and Whitehall areas.