Opinion/Editorial: Keep road access and fix dam

Residents are right that even a temporary closure of Browns Gap Turnpike not only will inconvenience them but also could create safety problems by delaying emergency access to homes and farms.
But, then, the road likely would be closed to facilitate improvements to the dam at Beaver Creek Reservoir — now listed as a high-hazard dam.
Pick your problem: potential peril from flooding or potential harm from emergency services delays.
There’s no sign that the dam is in trouble. But the 1963-era structure doesn’t meet today’s stricter safety rules. It received the state’s high-hazard designation because if it did fail, the resultant flooding would have a huge impact on people and property downstream.
In risk-assessment terms, the dam becomes a priority not necessarily because it poses a high danger of failure but rather because of the high impact of failure should it occur.
However, it becomes more difficult to assess comparative risk between the possibility of dam failure and the possibility of loss to property or life should fire or rescue vehicles have to detour widely around construction.
For a rural road, Brown’s Gap Turnpike is well-populated and highly traveled, as a link between the Crozet and Whitehall areas.
“Closing this section of Browns Gap Turnpike for a minimum of 12 months…will perhaps permanently affect the daily lives of those who travel this road, the livelihoods of farmers nearby and the safety of those who live nearby with regards to emergency response times,” wrote Paige Ragsdale, a resident whose letter was added to a recent public comment session on the project. “I don’t know how in good conscience one could put a cost on any of these factors.”
Planners should make every effort to preserve access as the project goes forward.
From early indications, it appears that they are willing to try.
“It’s unlikely, regardless of whatever spillway alternative that is selected at the end of the study, that [the road] will be able to remain open throughout construction…,” said Victoria Fort, project manager with Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority.
However, she said that an old road currently being used as a service road would be evaluated for conversion into a detour. That would be expensive, though, as the old road — like the old dam — doesn’t meet modern standards.
The roadbed would have to be regraded to comply with sight distance and slope requirements as established by the Virginia Department of Transportation. And engineers would have to determine if old bridge abutments are sound enough to carry a new temporary bridge, which would have to be built.
Dam improvements would not begin until 2023, but it’s encouraging that county staff already are looking at ways to maintain adequate road access. Here’s hoping they find the solution.
