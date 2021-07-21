Opinion/Editorial: Jouett hits obstacle

Jack Jouett has finally galloped straight into a roadblock.

An Albemarle County advisory committee has discovered that the hero of the Revolution held as many as 25 enslaved men, women and children at his properties in Virginia and Kentucky.

That makes him a tarnished role model for modern students. So the committee has recommended changing the name of Jack Jouett Middle School.

In 1781, Jouett rode 40 miles, mostly at night, from Louisa County to Monticello and Charlottesville to warn Gov. Thomas Jefferson and members of the state legislature — who had moved their operations here from Richmond — that British soldiers were on the way to capture them.

Jefferson and most lawmakers were able to escape.

The Albemarle County School Board has ordered that the titles of all schools named for individuals be reviewed. Five schools have been reviewed so far. Only one has been allowed to keep its name: Virginia L. Murray Elementary School, honoring a Black county teacher.

The committee is recommending “Journey” as Jouett’s new name. The intent is to represent the shared experience of students and staff as they journey along their educational path.