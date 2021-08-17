Opinion/Editorial: Jan. 6 panel gains top local expertise

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol showed wisdom in choosing Tim Heaphy as chief investigative counsel.
It also brought onboard former Rep. Denver Riggleman as a senior technical adviser.
Heaphy’s credentials were forged in fire.
Commissioned by Charlottesville to examine events surrounding the alt-right rally of Aug. 12, 2017, including its tragic aftermath, he issued a devastating report that — although bestowing praise where praise was due — detailed multiple failures by government and law enforcement at multiple levels. Those failures allowed the rally to fatally escalate.
We’ve said before that the Jan. 6 attack bore similarities to the assault on Charlottesville in 2017.
Heaphy can be expected to make the same kind of meticulous investigation in the Capitol case as he did for Charlottesville in 2017.
Heaphy has broad experience to bring to this task.
He is taking leave of absence from his position as counsel for the University of Virginia — a post he took up after producing the report on the events of 2017. (Heaphy also is a senior assistant attorney general for the commonwealth of Virginia.)
Heaphy attended UVa for his undergraduate degree (and played football here). After graduation, he spent a year teaching at a private school and roughly the same amount of time on the staff of then-Sen. Joe Biden. He returned to UVa in 1988 to work for his law degree.
His subsequent career has been a mix of private practice and public appointments.
From 2009 to 2014, for instance, he served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, which includes Charlottesville.
Riggleman also will bring a particular kind of expertise to the task.
He spent 15 years in the Air Force, where for part of that time he served as an intelligence officer. After leaving the military, he founded a defense and security consulting firm, which he led for eight years, that contracted with the National Security Agency.
Riggleman briefly sought the Republican nomination for governor in 2016-17, then successfully ran for the House of Representatives in 2018. But as an independent thinker with a maverick streak, he angered the party’s hard-right membership and lost the nomination to seek re-election in 2020.
He, too, is a graduate of the University of Virginia.
Riggleman’s credentials for the select committee are both professional and political.
His background in intelligence work is bound to be useful, as the staff and advisers attempt to unravel all the threads to the ignominious attack on a sitting Congress.
Because he’s a Republican, Riggleman’s appointment will quell some criticism that the committee is being stuffed with members already hostile to ex-President Trump and his supporters who led the attack.
It will not assuage such beliefs as held by the far-right wing; indeed, his appointment probably will only confirm their ill opinion of him. But, then, Riggleman had lost their confidence, anyway.
In the larger context, the rest of us should be glad that Riggleman is something of a non-conformist. That strengthens the conviction that he will call the facts as he sees them, regardless of political consequences.
Meanwhile, as we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., it’s difficult not to draw other parallels.
Among them: remembrance of another UVa link.
Philip Zelikow was director and CEO of the Miller Center when he was tapped to lead the national commission that was evaluating the terror attacks. Like the Charlottesville-sponsored Heaphy investigation, the 9/11 Commission was expected to determine whether the U.S. had been adequately prepared for the attack and whether its responses had been effective.
Those two reports are part of history now; the Jan. 6 report has yet to be written. Heaphy’s and Riggleman’s contributions are critical to this effort.