Opinion/Editorial: Jan. 6 panel gains top local expertise

It will not assuage such beliefs as held by the far-right wing; indeed, his appointment probably will only confirm their ill opinion of him. But, then, Riggleman had lost their confidence, anyway.

In the larger context, the rest of us should be glad that Riggleman is something of a non-conformist. That strengthens the conviction that he will call the facts as he sees them, regardless of political consequences.

Meanwhile, as we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., it’s difficult not to draw other parallels.

Among them: remembrance of another UVa link.

Philip Zelikow was director and CEO of the Miller Center when he was tapped to lead the national commission that was evaluating the terror attacks. Like the Charlottesville-sponsored Heaphy investigation, the 9/11 Commission was expected to determine whether the U.S. had been adequately prepared for the attack and whether its responses had been effective.

Those two reports are part of history now; the Jan. 6 report has yet to be written. Heaphy’s and Riggleman’s contributions are critical to this effort.