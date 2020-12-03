Opinion/Editorial: It's citizens' turn to share in redistricting

The General Assembly also is choosing eight of its own members to serve on the commission — four Democrats and four Republicans representing both parties and both chambers. They are: Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax; Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; Del. Les Adams, R-Chatham; Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland; Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton; Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax; Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg; and Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover.

Since the eight citizens who will be appointed to the new redistricting commission will have the same votes as the eight lawmaker commissioners, they will have an equal say in where district lines should be drawn, taking into consideration mandatory requirements that the new districts be compact, contiguous and do not unfairly impact minority communities. That’s a difficult task, even when one party is in charge of redistricting, as Virginia’s long history of gerrymandering has shown.

However, since all commission meetings and records are subject to the Freedom of Information Act, debates will be made public between partisans with their own jobs and/or their party’s future on the line and citizens who ideally don’t have a vested interest in the outcome. And the commission’s configuration virtually guarantees that there will be more arguments over line-drawing minutiae than when only legislators were doing the drawing.