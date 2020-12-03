Opinion/Editorial: It's citizens' turn to share in redistricting

With the successful Election Day passage of Amendment 1 to the Virginia Constitution, which sets up an independent and bipartisan redistricting commission, attention is now focused on the five retired circuit judges who will choose eight Virginia citizens to help eight members of the General Assembly draw legislative and congressional districts for the next 10 years.
Any Virginia residents who have been registered voters for the past three years and voted in at least two of the past three general elections are eligible to apply by the Dec. 28 deadline. Applications can be found at http://redistricting.dls.virginia.gov/.
However, lobbyists, people who have held or run for a partisan or political office, or work for Congress, the General Assembly, or a political party are ineligible, as are any of their relatives. The idea is to get a cross-section of ordinary Virginians from all walks of life who do not have political conflicts of interest.
The five retired judges chosen by the legislature for the Redistricting Commission Selection Committee — Joanne Alper from Arlington, William Andrews from Hampton, Pamela Baskerville from Petersburg, Larry Kirksey from Bristol, and David Pugh from Newport News — will select eight citizen applicants from a list of 16 chosen from the pool by the Democratic and Republican leadership of the House of Delegates and state Senate by Jan. 15. They are required to make sure those eight candidates represent the “racial, ethnic, geographic and gender diversity” of the commonwealth.
The General Assembly also is choosing eight of its own members to serve on the commission — four Democrats and four Republicans representing both parties and both chambers. They are: Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax; Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; Del. Les Adams, R-Chatham; Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland; Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton; Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax; Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg; and Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover.
Since the eight citizens who will be appointed to the new redistricting commission will have the same votes as the eight lawmaker commissioners, they will have an equal say in where district lines should be drawn, taking into consideration mandatory requirements that the new districts be compact, contiguous and do not unfairly impact minority communities. That’s a difficult task, even when one party is in charge of redistricting, as Virginia’s long history of gerrymandering has shown.
However, since all commission meetings and records are subject to the Freedom of Information Act, debates will be made public between partisans with their own jobs and/or their party’s future on the line and citizens who ideally don’t have a vested interest in the outcome. And the commission’s configuration virtually guarantees that there will be more arguments over line-drawing minutiae than when only legislators were doing the drawing.
The big difference this time is that the majority party will not be able to muscle its way into drawing the most favorable maps for itself. Citizen members will hopefully block the most egregious attempts to tilt the table in any one direction.
And if they can’t reach a compromise, the Virginia Supreme Court will step in and draw the new districts itself. The majority Democrats campaigned against the amendment for that very reason, since most of the judges on the court were appointed by Republicans. But that’s more than enough incentive for commissioners to reach a consensus that all of them can live with, one that doesn’t give any party an undue advantage.
The final outcome won’t be perfect by any means, but redistricting will be a whole lot better and fairer than it was before.
Editor’s note: Adapted from The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!