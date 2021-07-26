Opinion/Editorial: It takes all of us to reduce littering

“Litter affects environmental, community and individual health, as well as quality of life, economic development, the circularity of the economy, the safety of our water, environmental justice and climate,” according to the recently released Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study.

Strides have been made. The study found that litter on America’s roads was down 54% since 2009, with the biggest drop in the reduction of cigarette butt litter (from 18.6 billion to 5.7 billion.) And even more encouraging, roadside litter had been significantly reduced between 1969 — the year of the first study, conducted amid the rising environmental movement — and 2009.

Keep Virginia Beautiful, an affiliate of the national group, relies on volunteers to help keep the commonwealth free of litter through cleanups and neighborhood events. It also partners with the Virginia Department of Transportation on the Adopt-a-Highway program, which plays a vital role in fighting roadside litter.

“A clean community is a healthy community, a safe community and a happy one,” said Tracey Leverty, the group’s environmental programs director.

In recent years, Virginia has taken some important steps to fight this scourge.