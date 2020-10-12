Opinion/Editorial: It’s time for a shake-up at the VRS

The Virginia Retirement System, which provides retirement benefits for hundreds of thousands of teachers, state judges, police officers, firefighters and other government employees throughout the commonwealth, reported a dismal 1.4% rate of return on its investment portfolio in fiscal year 2020.

VRS Board Chairman O’Kelly McWilliams tried to put a brave face on the fact that 1.4% is well below the 6.7% goal the system needs to meet its pension obligations — which it met last fiscal year, according to its 2019 annual report.

In a statement in September announcing the low rate of return, he said the system remains “focused on long-term outcomes.”

He did not mention the fact that VRS ended the 2020 fiscal year with a balance of $81.6 billion, which is $2.8 billion below last year’s “historic year-end high of $84.4 billion.”

Big numbers like these are hard to comprehend, but $2.8 billion is roughly equivalent to the commonwealth’s entire budget shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

In other words, it’s a lot of money. And losing that much money in one year does not bode well for the pension funds’ long-term outcomes.