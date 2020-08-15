Opinion/Editorial: It’s easy to get tested

Thanks to the University of Virginia Health System, local residents have more opportunities to be tested for COVID-19.
And thanks to an anonymous donor, the testing is free.
The more testing that can be accomplished, the sooner those infected can be identified, quarantined and treated — and the safer we all will be.
UVa Health is working with the Virginia Department of Health to set up the schedule.
For the foreseeable future, testing will be conducted at Church of Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, on Mondays 5-8 p.m., and at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave., Tuesdays 5-8 p.m. Two additional tests sites will pop up around the area as local needs are identified. No appointments are needed.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District also is conducting COVID testing, in Charlottesville-Albemarle and throughout the region. These tests also are free, but appointments are necessary.
For details on those opportunities, go to https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites/. The UVa Health sites also are listed there.
Thank you to these organizations for their efforts, and to the anonymous donor who made UVa’s testing possible.
