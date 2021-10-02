Opinion/Editorial: It’s a healthy sign of support

People who have been working their hearts out during the COVID pandemic deserve as much thanks and support as we can give them, especially those in the health-care field.

Take school nurses, as just one small slice of that category. Their efforts have become increasingly important as schools have reopened and, across the state, illnesses among students have increased.

Both Charlottesville and Albemarle County are offering additional payment to their school nurses.

Albemarle recently said it will offer nurses a $2,500 bonus.

Charlottesville approved a $5,000 stipend for its school nurses.

(And we’ve already mentioned in this space the hiring bonuses being given to school bus drivers, a job position that’s become particularly difficult to fill in both jurisdictions.)

Our thanks to all those dedicating their time to educating and caring for our children. It’s a team effort, requiring the support of all.

With their actions, city and county are recognizing and thanking nurses. We do, too.