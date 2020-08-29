Opinion/Editorial: It looked like a chew toy?

We’ve heard of squirrels chewing through electrical lines and disrupting power (not to mention their own lives).
But here’s an unusual twist on that theme.
In Mississippi it was a dog that was the culprit, and a fiber optic cable that was the victim — luckily for the dog, who could have become a victim himself if electricity had been involved.
The cable connected an Amite County courthouse with a nearby court building. It was mostly elevated, but at one point dipped low enough to the ground to be within reach of the canine’s, ah, canines.
The suspect is “still at large,” a judge joked to the local Enterprise-Journal newspaper.
If the owner can be found, he just might be in for a shock: Repairs will cost $7,000 — and he could be liable.
