Opinion/editorial: It can't happen here?

It can't happen here.

You hear that sometimes in small, close-knit towns like Bridgewater, Va. The Rockingham County community includes a small liberal arts college that bears its name. That was where on Tuesday shots shattered the myth of invulnerability to America's pandemic of gun violence. Two law enforcement heroes, campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, were shot and killed as they confronted an armed man at Bridgewater College.

Police from multiple jurisdictions and agencies responded immediately and quickly caught the alleged shooter. State police identified him as 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell with a last known address in Ashland, Va. Campbell is in jail awaiting arraignment on capital murder charges that could cost him his life. But Bridgewater will not feel like a safe or peaceful place for a long time.

The college now joins Virginia Tech on the list of Virginia campuses invaded by an armed gunman. Blessedly, Painter and Jefferson stood in harm's way. So a potential body count never materialized as it did in Blacksburg in 2007, when undergraduate Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 and wounded 17. There is no way to know what would have transpired at Bridgewater, but for Painter's and Jefferson's bravery. A hint exists in the initial report from the Virginia State Police and some eyewitness accounts of the suspect fleeing the scene after allegedly killing the officers.

"Multiple firearms associated with Campbell have been recovered as evidence," the state police said.

An eyewitness reported that the suspect was toting a very heavy black bag as he tried to get away.

Details of what weapons Campbell allegedly carried should be forthcoming. His life and actions will be deconstructed in depth. His motives will be scrutinized ad nauseum. What is less likely to attract very much discussion is how he got his guns.

The mantra of gun rights supporters is that guns don't kill people. Fine, we stipulate that people with guns kill people. That is why the source of weapons used in mass shootings ought to be a call to action. Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold helped set off a modern plague of such attacks at Columbine High School in Littleton, Col. on April 20, 1999. The pair bought the weapons that killed 12 people at a gin show when they were minors.

In a system where lobbyists for the firearms industry successfully thwart background checks at gun shows and in online sales of weapons, we blithely arm killers. In a system that fights limits on the number of guns an individual can own, we provide people like Campbell an arsenal. No matter how much money we throw at mental health treatment, in a system that will not ban assault weapons, we invite mass murder by the very small percentage of troubled people so troubled that they don't realize they need help.

In doing so, we make their victims collateral damage to a concept that creates violence.

Whether or not they supported gun control, Painter and Jefferson did not deserve to die. Neither did the 32 people who lost their lives at Virginia Tech. Or the 26 kindergarteners, first graders, teachers and staff murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. in 2012.But rather than express grief and horror, gun rights advocate Alex Jones told his talk show audience that liberals used actors to stage that slaughter in order to seize their weapons.

In Oxford, Mich., no one knew that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley's father bought him a handgun for his birthday nor that his mother took him to a shooting range until after Crumbley killed four classmates and wounded six others, plus a teacher. Crumbley pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity last week. Thankfully, prosecutors sent a message by charging his parents with involuntary manslaughter.

Sadly, that is the exception for people and policies that provide almost unlimited access to firearms.

Del. Chris Runion, who represents Bridgewater in the General Assembly, expressed shock and horror at what happened.

"The Shenandoah Valley," said Runion, "has always been what we consider ‘a gentle fold in the palm of God’s hand.'"

It may be. But as everyone living there learned Tuesday, in America, mass shootings can happen anywhere.