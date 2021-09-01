Opinion/Editorial: Investment needed in public safety

These and other circumstances can detract from quality policing. Krizek cited fewer trained staff members, longer shifts and canceled days off, leading to higher overtime costs, burnout, mental health struggles and errors in judgment.

Having a healthier, stronger state police is a part of our recovery from this pandemic. With the help of federal American Rescue Plan funding, Northam and the General Assembly recently dedicated $20 million to the department for this year.

Per the text of House Bill 7001, the money will address pay issues through the provision of one-time bonuses for sworn officers ($5,000), compression bonuses (2% to 8% of salary) for qualifying veteran officers, sign-on/recruitment bonuses ($5,000) for new troopers and retention bonuses as needed. The money also can be used for relocation expenses (up to $2,000).

We hope this aid — and shift in policy — will make an immediate impact for members of law enforcement. But the concerns addressed by state lawmakers cannot be solved through one-time federal dollars alone. The commonwealth needs a long-term plan that secures the stability of the state police for years to come.