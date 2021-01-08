Opinion/Editorial: Intelligent discourse disrupted

It was supposed to be the launch of “a civil discussion” on some of the most vital issues of our day.
It was transformed into a real-time reaction to, and condemnation of, one of the most serious constitutional and security crises this nation has faced in decades — perhaps for more than a century.
The Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was an “attack on our democracy” and a “painful reminder of just how fragile our system of government can be,” said UVa President Jim Ryan.
Larry Sabato, head of the UVa Center for Politics, called it a “tumultuous, chaotic, disastrous day,” an “invasion” and a “kind of a coup d’etat.”
Sabato had been set to host a virtual two-hour event in which top leaders would address topics “ripped from the headlines” — but within a civil discourse.
It was the first of a series sponsored by UVa President Jim Ryan and the university’s Institute of Democracy.
The Democracy Dialogues were intended to “foster healthy debate” and offer “informed, intelligent, and constructive discussion of matters crucial to American democracy and democracy worldwide,” according to a press release.
“Our goal is to make UVa the leading place in the country to study, teach and sustain democracy,” said Ryan. “…Ideally, [these dialogues] will also offer a great example of how to engage productively with those who have different viewpoints, something that is critical both to our mission as a university and to the health of our democracy.”
What a bright hope.
And what a painful plunge into reality — a reality that many Americans never thought they would witness, with the floor of the U.S. Senate itself invaded, lawmakers’ safety put at risk, and a democratic and constitutional process violently disrupted.
The irony is overwhelming.
The dialogues had been scheduled to launch on the same day as the U.S. Congress’ vote to certify the results of the presidential election.
It could have been an auspicious start for the series.
Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia was among those scheduled to speak. Instead, Kaine was sheltering in a safe location after being evacuated from the Senate floor when insurrectionists broke into the Capitol and, eventually, into the Senate chamber and into senators’ offices.
Instead of hosting a civil discussion, Ryan and Sabato were, like the rest of us, watching the violence in Washington, with Sabato calling the Capitol invasion akin to a coup d’etat.
Later, in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, he went further. “If ever there was an opportunity to use the 25th Amendment it would be now,” he said. “But we don’t have people courageous enough in the Cabinet and the Congress to do that.”
That amendment allows for the emergency removal of a president by the vice president, if supported by a majority of the Cabinet. President Trump and his advisors have stoked the fires of insurrection at every opportunity since losing his re-election bid in November.
However, he’s also cannily appointed as Cabinet members only those who blindly support him, firing people there and elsewhere in the administration who disagree with him. The chances of finding a majority in the Cabinet prepared to remove him from office before his term ends seem slim.
Meanwhile, the invasion delayed but did not divert Congress from its duty to certify the election. Lawmakers met later at night after the Capitol had been secured to confirm Joe Biden’s election, despite partisan objections from the Trump wing of the Republican Party.
For now, the Republic holds.
And we dare to hope that the Center for Politics and Institute of Democracy can return to their vision of promoting civil and intelligent discussion among our leaders.