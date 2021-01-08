Opinion/Editorial: Intelligent discourse disrupted

What a bright hope.

And what a painful plunge into reality — a reality that many Americans never thought they would witness, with the floor of the U.S. Senate itself invaded, lawmakers’ safety put at risk, and a democratic and constitutional process violently disrupted.

The irony is overwhelming.

The dialogues had been scheduled to launch on the same day as the U.S. Congress’ vote to certify the results of the presidential election.

It could have been an auspicious start for the series.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia was among those scheduled to speak. Instead, Kaine was sheltering in a safe location after being evacuated from the Senate floor when insurrectionists broke into the Capitol and, eventually, into the Senate chamber and into senators’ offices.

Instead of hosting a civil discussion, Ryan and Sabato were, like the rest of us, watching the violence in Washington, with Sabato calling the Capitol invasion akin to a coup d’etat.

Later, in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, he went further. “If ever there was an opportunity to use the 25th Amendment it would be now,” he said. “But we don’t have people courageous enough in the Cabinet and the Congress to do that.”