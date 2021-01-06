Opinion/Editorial: 'Instability' plagues city government

There can be no denying that the events of Aug. 17, 2017 — as well as those before and after — must be understood as transformational.

Heather Heyer was killed and more than a dozen others were injured — some very seriously — in a violent attack-by-vehicle.

The events fundamentally changed Charlottesville, giving rise to fresh activism and demands for justice.

And by undermining the city’s previous understanding of itself as a relatively safe and progressive place to live, events also damaged civic life and disrupted governmental norms.

The current search for a new city manager is part of that. The manager who was in charge during the summer of 2017 left shortly thereafter due to dissatisfaction over his handling of the situation; the manager hired to replace him now is gone as well.

In all, Charlottesville has had four city managers or interim city managers since the events of August 2017. Nearly two dozen top-level city employees in total have left their jobs, for a variety of reasons.

In fact, in one case a new hire “left” before he even made it to his job: The man chosen to lead Neighborhood Development Services changed his mind and took a post with Prince William County.