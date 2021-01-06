Opinion/Editorial: 'Instability' plagues city government

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney says she had an “unsettling…interaction” with a representative of the consulting firm hired to help find a new city manager.
Whatever the truth of the matter, the complaint alone is indicative of the lack of stability in city government to which City Council referred this week.
The council temporarily suspended its city manager search, it announced this week, and will evaluate the “next steps to stabilize the organization.” More details are promised before the council’s Jan. 19 meeting.
According to Chief Brackney, the consultant “lacked a complete understanding of the lingering effects and trauma present in our organization and the community” caused by events before, during and after Aug. 12, 2017.
She later warned that “this consultant is likely to do more damage to the City of Charlottesville, staff, and the potential candidates he presents for consideration.”
These are serious accusations.
Alongside two other top employees, the chief was interviewed for background by the firm hired last month to help City Council find a new manager. Council followed up with the two other employees, but so far has declined to share their comments.
Because the consultant interview was conducted online, we are hoping that it was recorded and that the record can prove or disprove Chief Brackney’s complaints.
There can be no denying that the events of Aug. 17, 2017 — as well as those before and after — must be understood as transformational.
Heather Heyer was killed and more than a dozen others were injured — some very seriously — in a violent attack-by-vehicle.
The events fundamentally changed Charlottesville, giving rise to fresh activism and demands for justice.
And by undermining the city’s previous understanding of itself as a relatively safe and progressive place to live, events also damaged civic life and disrupted governmental norms.
The current search for a new city manager is part of that. The manager who was in charge during the summer of 2017 left shortly thereafter due to dissatisfaction over his handling of the situation; the manager hired to replace him now is gone as well.
In all, Charlottesville has had four city managers or interim city managers since the events of August 2017. Nearly two dozen top-level city employees in total have left their jobs, for a variety of reasons.
In fact, in one case a new hire “left” before he even made it to his job: The man chosen to lead Neighborhood Development Services changed his mind and took a post with Prince William County.
For that matter, Chief Brackney is on the hunt for a new position. Although she was not selected, she was one of seven finalists interviewed to become the police chief of Dallas.
Her email also claims that the consultant interviewer focused on the money Charlottesville is shelling out trying to find candidates for open positions, only to have new hires leave after a brief stint on the job.
Such a concern isn’t misplaced. Charlottesville is spending plenty of money — including on consultants — to recruit and hire new personnel. It would be better for all if that money weren’t wasted.
But of course, at this point these are all just allegations. Unless there is a recording of that interview with the consultant’s representative (and unless the public is made privy to its contents), we can’t be sure exactly what is going on.
But the accusations themselves are “unsettling.”
What’s more, they seem to be representative of the general atmosphere of uncertainty, dissension and instability that has plagued Charlottesville government over the past three to four years.
This in itself is a serious problem. And, ironically, it will be up to the next city manager to help solve it.