Opinion/Editorial: Inflation fears are, well, inflated

Inflation is measured by the Department of Labor, which tracks over time the prices of a list of goods and services it considers typical for an urban family’s budget. The department expresses the overall change in prices with one number, the Consumer Price Index.

Earlier this month, the department reported that CPI has risen 5.4% over the previous 12 months, the greatest one-year increase since the period that ended in August 2008.

CPI is just one number, but that doesn’t mean that all prices increased equally. The 5.4% annual increase includes a 2.4 percent increase in food prices, 4.9% increase in apparel and a 24% increase in energy costs.

That is driven by a 45% increase in the cost of gasoline, which is what you might expect following 2020, a year when lockdowns and layoffs cut demand for gas.

This is very different from what happened to gas prices in the 1973-74, when an embargo by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut off supply, driving up prices — not by 40% but by 400%, bringing on a prolonged energy crisis.