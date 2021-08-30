Opinion/Editorial: Inconsistencies in political paperwork

Invalidating the candidacy would, in effect, deprive voters of a fair choice in a democratic election (emphasis on the small d). It’s unlikely that Democrats (big d) could find an effective replacement on short notice, and whoever they did find would be at a competitive disadvantage in starting the race late.

As Gilbert said, it’s hard to see how this upheaval would actually serve the cause of democracy.

That’s not to say the error should be completely ignored — at least, not by voters.

Voters will have to decide whether this error by McAuliffe is immaterial, or whether it should be taken more seriously as part of a pattern of free-wheeling inattention to detail.

Readers might remember his mass restoration of voting rights, which — despite admirable intentions — was undertaken in contradiction to the state constitution, according to the Supreme Court of Virginia. Or his book about the events of Aug. 12, 2017, which several sources criticized as containing important inaccuracies.

That’s not to say that Republicans aren’t afflicted with carelessness, too, from time to time.