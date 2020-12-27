Opinion/Editorial: Incident engages the CRB

Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board is weighing in — sort of — on a case that isn’t a case yet, and might never be.
The civilian at the center of a controversy over a police encounter has not filed a complaint — but a third party has raised allegations that the incident was an example of racial profiling.
Even if a complaint is filed in the near future, the board’s ability to review it may be hampered due to staffing vacancies.
Meanwhile, since its inception, the board has struggled to find a clear-cut mandate, a problem arising partly from the parameters of its authority established by City Council. Some critics have long held that the board should have greater scope and flexibility in investigating claims of police misconduct. Under current ordinance, the group is authorized to evaluate internal police reviews, and then only if a complaint is filed appealing results of that investigation.
But at present, the CRB also lacks the guidance of an executive director and the assistance of legal counsel in pursuing any possible complaints. And, there is a vacancy on the board as well that needs to be filled.
Now throw in a controversy on a topic that would seem to be in the board’s bailiwick … but isn’t, because no complaint has been filed under the prescribed procedure.
There was an accusation, but it was conveyed in a letter to Police Chief RaShall Brackney from leaders of the Unitarian Universalists of Charlottesville Church about a week after the Oct. 7 incident.
The letter said a member of the congregation, while walking to church, was surrounded by police. Police said they were responding to a call and were searching for a break-in suspect — although the church leaders said their congregant looks nothing like the suspect other than being Black.
The letter writers accused the police of racial profiling.
The police chief later upped the ante by taking the issue public and accusing the church leaders of “race baiting,” saying they should apologize or be terminated.
Well.
That’s an equally polarizing claim. The polarization is proved by the fact that, at last week’s City Council meeting, several speakers took issue with Chief Brackney’s public press conference and her comments at that time.
From her point of view, the chief might have felt justified in her anger.
According to body-camera evidence, it appears that the congregant flagged down the police — not the other way around. It also appears that the man was short-cutting through private backyards, which certainly might cause a resident to call the police.
However, it’s difficult to hear the man’s side of the conversation, and those conclusions derive in part from the officer’s responses.
The chief also said she’s in possession of a letter from the congregant saying the church does not speak for him.
These are statements that need to be weighed as part of this dispute.
But upping the ante, as the chief did, is also escalating the problem.
One CRB member said that such actions might discourage people from taking advantage of the appeal process. If an incident is going to be publicly aired in such a way before an appeal even exists, residents might be reluctant to submit themselves to that sort of controversy.
Which brings us back to our original point: The CRB is still inching its way through a complicated process, trying to find its equilibrium. And the process is so fraught that even a case that isn’t a case has bearing on the board’s future.
The board might be better off when it can address a straightforward appeal. Putting theory into action will show exactly what the board can, or cannot, accomplish.