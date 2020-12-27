Opinion/Editorial: Incident engages the CRB

Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board is weighing in — sort of — on a case that isn’t a case yet, and might never be.

The civilian at the center of a controversy over a police encounter has not filed a complaint — but a third party has raised allegations that the incident was an example of racial profiling.

Even if a complaint is filed in the near future, the board’s ability to review it may be hampered due to staffing vacancies.

Meanwhile, since its inception, the board has struggled to find a clear-cut mandate, a problem arising partly from the parameters of its authority established by City Council. Some critics have long held that the board should have greater scope and flexibility in investigating claims of police misconduct. Under current ordinance, the group is authorized to evaluate internal police reviews, and then only if a complaint is filed appealing results of that investigation.

But at present, the CRB also lacks the guidance of an executive director and the assistance of legal counsel in pursuing any possible complaints. And, there is a vacancy on the board as well that needs to be filled.