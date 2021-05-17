Opinion/Editorial: In the wild, also protect yourself

Inexperienced foragers use oversimplified cellphone apps or social media to “identify” a plant. The problem is, in their early growth stages plants often cannot be easily differentiated.

Ramps and false hellebores look similar at this stage.

Apps and social media usually show plants only at their mature stage. This is misleading for people trying to identify newly emerged plants, ramps included.

Foraging got a big boost recently when, denied other recreational activities, people began taking to the outdoors as a way to escape the pressures of the pandemic.

Foraging for ramps became especially popular due to the influence of celebrity chefs and a sudden interest in Appalachian cuisine.

The combination of motive and opportunity resulted in a new popularity for foraging. No longer just the province of old-timers and back-to-the-land types, foraging now attracted enthusiastic, but uneducated, amateurs.

With predictable, unfortunate results.

Holstege said that in some cases, false hellebore poisonings have sent people to the hospital, with serious symptoms such as seizures, cardiac arrhythmias and dangerously low blood pressure.