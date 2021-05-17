Opinion/Editorial: In the wild, also protect yourself

In this space yesterday, we discussed the importance of protecting wildlife from humans (“New rules are needed for wildlife”).
Today, it’s time to talk about protecting humans from wild things — or, perhaps to be more accurate, protecting humans from themselves.
More people have been getting out into nature — a good thing in itself — as an antidote to pandemic restrictions and the cabin fever they have caused. At the same time, wild ramps have become fashionable cuisine.
But the combination — people uneducated about the wild now foraging in the wild for food — is toxic. Literally.
Health officials are alarmed at the number of poisonings they’re seeing, often in people who thought they were collecting wild ramps to spice up their meals.
Instead, they were grabbing and ingesting false hellebore, a noxious look-alike plant.
“This is my twenty-second year at the University of Virginia, and we’ve only had two cases prior to this past year,” said Dr. Chris Holstege, medical director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVa Health.
But locally and nationally, poisonings from plants have risen by 25% in the past year, The Virginia Mercury reports.
“We often find it happens when plants are young,” Holstege explained.
Inexperienced foragers use oversimplified cellphone apps or social media to “identify” a plant. The problem is, in their early growth stages plants often cannot be easily differentiated.
Ramps and false hellebores look similar at this stage.
Apps and social media usually show plants only at their mature stage. This is misleading for people trying to identify newly emerged plants, ramps included.
Foraging got a big boost recently when, denied other recreational activities, people began taking to the outdoors as a way to escape the pressures of the pandemic.
Foraging for ramps became especially popular due to the influence of celebrity chefs and a sudden interest in Appalachian cuisine.
The combination of motive and opportunity resulted in a new popularity for foraging. No longer just the province of old-timers and back-to-the-land types, foraging now attracted enthusiastic, but uneducated, amateurs.
With predictable, unfortunate results.
Holstege said that in some cases, false hellebore poisonings have sent people to the hospital, with serious symptoms such as seizures, cardiac arrhythmias and dangerously low blood pressure.
Now, we’re not trying to deter people from getting out into the wild. We agree with the mental health and wildlife experts who say that contact with nature can be healing. Many also believe that contact with nature can breed appreciation for nature, which in turn can encourage people to protect nature.
But the dynamic doesn’t always work that way: Too often, people take the unenlightened view that nature is there simply to be consumed for their immediate pleasure — damage be damned. Thanks to that attitude, some public lands have been trashed and trails have had to be closed.
Ramps are at risk, too.
They’ve become so popular that naturalists are concerned they could be overharvested.
Only 5% of the seeds they produce will survive to generate new plants, The Mercury reports.
Do the math: Depleting the wild stock of ramps by no more than 6% a year would launch a long-term decline for the species.
To summarize, then, the danger is two-fold: Uneducated foragers taking poisonous plants instead of edible ones, and educated foragers — if there are too many of them — taking so many plants that populations can’t replenish themselves.
Yesterday, we cited the adage “Take only pictures; leave only footprints.”
It is good advice here as well, with the added advantage of protecting not only wildlife but humans as well — from the consequences of their mistakes.
Information links:
https://www.virginiamercury.com/2021/05/03/more-virginians-are-foraging-for-ramps-many-are-poisoning-themselves-by-picking-the-wrong-plant/
https://www.wvtf.org/post/appalachian-cuisine-former-food-poverty-now-culinary-gem#stream/0