Opinion/Editorial: Improving mental health for students

Counselors and classroom teachers know about students who are dealing with the trauma of sexual abuse; whose parents are alcoholics or drug addicts; who have been shuffled back and forth between family members or foster homes; who might be the only functioning “adult” in their family, trying to help and protect younger siblings.

Now add COVID into the mix, creating stress over everything from the illness of family members, to the loss of parents’ jobs, to the disruption in their educations. A survey last year found that, among students ages 13 and older, 38% became more concerned about their mental well-being after school closures went into effect, 51% reported being more stressed, and 39% felt lonelier.

And on top of this, when students aren’t in school, they often can’t get the mental health services they need. Distance learning doesn’t allow teachers or counselors to interact with them closely enough to spot signs of trauma or indications of illness. Children not in school don’t have physical access to school counseling opportunities. Where families are unstable or downright cruel, children not in school are fully immersed in that cauldron of danger — whereas attending school at least can give them a few hours of respite.