Opinion/Editorial: Improving mental health for students

Welcome to the new world of public education, where students need mental health services like never before.
“Our schools have become the unintended mental health systems for a lot of students,” said Ali Harshaw, a member of Albemarle County’s beefed-up counseling staff.
One in six children nationwide has a mental health disorder, says the University of Iowa College of Education.
“In today’s world, K-12 students are experiencing higher levels of anxiety, depression, and trauma than previous generations,” according to a March 2020 article from the college, “making the need for school mental health resources more urgent than ever.”
And according to UVaToday, up to 80% of youth do not have access to mental health services in their communities, “meaning school providers — counselors, psychologists, nurses and social workers — must fill the gap.”
The issue is of long standing. In 2000, the problem already was serious enough to have been called a “crisis” and prompted a federal surgeon general’s conference intended to generate strategies to address that crisis.
In other words, we now have more children whose parents themselves suffered mental and emotional illnesses — parents who may never have healed and may be in no position to wisely raise their own offspring.
Counselors and classroom teachers know about students who are dealing with the trauma of sexual abuse; whose parents are alcoholics or drug addicts; who have been shuffled back and forth between family members or foster homes; who might be the only functioning “adult” in their family, trying to help and protect younger siblings.
Now add COVID into the mix, creating stress over everything from the illness of family members, to the loss of parents’ jobs, to the disruption in their educations. A survey last year found that, among students ages 13 and older, 38% became more concerned about their mental well-being after school closures went into effect, 51% reported being more stressed, and 39% felt lonelier.
And on top of this, when students aren’t in school, they often can’t get the mental health services they need. Distance learning doesn’t allow teachers or counselors to interact with them closely enough to spot signs of trauma or indications of illness. Children not in school don’t have physical access to school counseling opportunities. Where families are unstable or downright cruel, children not in school are fully immersed in that cauldron of danger — whereas attending school at least can give them a few hours of respite.
Locally, most children are back in school now, which will be better for their mental health, according to many experts. Students may have fewer stressors — and at the same time gain more access to mental health support.
Albemarle County is among the school systems enhancing that level of support. The system dedicated $2 million in federal stimulus funds to creating a 25-person mental health team.
The expansion is part of a learning recovery plan intended to help combat the negative educational effects of the pandemic. The new counselors are called social-emotional learning coaches, and part of their job is to help students gain appropriate social and emotional skills (a task chiefly left to parents in earlier generations). Counselors also will build relationships with families.
“All evidence shows that kids who have appropriate mental health…support are going to do better academically, are going to have healthier relationships, are going to have less behavior problems at school, and are going…to get through difficult situations in life,” Harshaw said. “It’s so important.”
So important, in fact, that we hope Albemarle and other school districts can maintain these added positions after the pandemic. Two million dollars is a lot of revenue to replace, but the rewards may be well worth it.
