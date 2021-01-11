Opinion/Editorial: Improve vaccine program

When a New York nurse became the first person in the U.S. to receive the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, even President Trump’s critics heralded the moment as a victory in the fight against the virus that has killed more than 350,000 Americans. It seemed a partial vindication of Trump’s reliance on vaccines rather than social distancing and mask mandates to contain the pandemic.

Just weeks later, however, the country’s vaccine roll-out is an utter mess. The federal government is chiefly to blame, but states and local officials, all of whom had many weeks to prepare for what everyone knew would be a massive logistical challenge, have been caught tragically flat-footed as well.

There is no federally coordinated vaccine plan. No cohesive system for getting vaccines into the arms of people desperate for protection. The United States hasn’t even launched a nationwide vaccination awareness campaign.

President Trump put a U.S. Army general in charge of the large-scale vaccination distribution, bragging of military precision and pledging to “deploy every plane, truck and soldier required.” He promised 100 million doses would be available by the end of 2020, a figure administration officials later reduced to 20 million.