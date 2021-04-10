 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Impressive scholarship
Opinion/Editorial: Impressive scholarship

Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Emily Couric awards.

Aditi Prakash is receiving the $35,000 Leadership Scholarship from the Emily Couric Leadership Forum.

The Albemarle High School student started an anti-racism club there, as well as a program for high-schoolers to mentor elementary students during the pandemic.

She also created a program designed to foster appreciation of and confidence in science by distributing 200 free STEM kits to disadvantaged students. Even now, she and her partner are distributing another 400 kits to elementary students.

Prakash is headed to Stanford University this fall.

Rachel Field receives the Joshua J. Scott Merit Award, a $15,000 scholarship.

Though not yet out of high school (she’s a senior at Monticello High School), she’s already served as an intern for biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, where she conducted research on ALS, a degenerative nerve disease.

Field also is involved with youth mentoring, devising a method for teaching Hebrew to a younger student with dyslexia at her synagogue, and responding to the pandemic by recruiting students to serve as online peer tutors; her program now hosts up to 30 individualized sessions per week.

She also is captain of her school and travel soccer team.

Eight other students are receiving $7,000 scholarships.

Impressive.

