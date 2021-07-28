Opinion/Editorial: Impacts of mental health crisis could expand

Second of two parts.

The sudden curtailing of admissions to state mental hospitals sent a “shock wave” through the entire system, said state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta.

That wave is expected to spread to the law enforcement system and exacerbate an already difficult relationship between policing and mental health.

Unfortunately, many patients enter the mental health system through the doors of local police and sheriff’s departments — often literally. When people experience a crisis so severe that it endangers themselves or others, law enforcement often is called.

And if hospital beds can’t be found for these crisis patients, what is the alternative?

Patients would be released: To hold them beyond the limit of a court order would be a violation of their constitutional rights. But if they are not treated, their mental conditions could deteriorate to the point that they commit crimes, for which they are jailed.

Apart from hospitals, “[t]he only other secure beds are those in jails,” said the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police in a July 9 statement. “And Virginia has made a commitment not to jail the mentally ill. Being mentally ill is not a crime.”