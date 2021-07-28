Opinion/Editorial: Impacts of mental health crisis could expand

Second of two parts.
The sudden curtailing of admissions to state mental hospitals sent a “shock wave” through the entire system, said state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta.
That wave is expected to spread to the law enforcement system and exacerbate an already difficult relationship between policing and mental health.
Unfortunately, many patients enter the mental health system through the doors of local police and sheriff’s departments — often literally. When people experience a crisis so severe that it endangers themselves or others, law enforcement often is called.
And if hospital beds can’t be found for these crisis patients, what is the alternative?
Patients would be released: To hold them beyond the limit of a court order would be a violation of their constitutional rights. But if they are not treated, their mental conditions could deteriorate to the point that they commit crimes, for which they are jailed.
Apart from hospitals, “[t]he only other secure beds are those in jails,” said the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police in a July 9 statement. “And Virginia has made a commitment not to jail the mentally ill. Being mentally ill is not a crime.”
In a perfect world, mental illnesses would be effectively treated at the local level through community programs, averting the kinds of breakdowns that lead to police interventions. The need for funding these programs was discussed in yesterday’s editorial.
While individual patients are facing crises, the public hospital system itself is in crisis.
On July 9, Alison Land, state commissioner of behavioral health, announced that five hospitals would not accept new civil admissions until a staffing crisis can be rectified. Hospitals would continue to take patients sent by the courts under emergency custody or temporary detention orders (one sends patients to emergency rooms; the other sends them to mental hospitals).
Land ordered the following hospitals to curtail non-court admissions: Central State Hospital near Petersburg, Eastern State near Williamsburg, Western State in Staunton, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Burkeville, and Catawba Hospital near Roanoke.
Three hospitals for adults remained unaffected — the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Falls Church, the Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville, and the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion.
The locations are relevant because law enforcement also is frequently responsible for transporting patients to hospitals — although a 2019 state contract with a private company was intended to meet about half the need.
The farther officers have to drive to deposit patients at facilities where beds are available, the longer they are away from their home jurisdictions.
Officers also are responsible for maintaining custody during patient evaluations at medical emergency rooms, a sometimes time-consuming process.
The expanding impact of the shock wave doesn’t mean that Land was wrong to temporarily suspend admissions. The staffing shortage was so severe that hospitals lacked sufficient employees to keep either themselves or others safe from violent patients. On July 9, Land reported 63 serious injuries just since July 1.
It’s a double irony, though:
Officers are supposed to maintain patient custody for the individuals’ and the public’s safety until patients can be admitted to hospitals — where, due to staffing shortages, neither patients or staff can, in fact, be kept safe.
Meanwhile, maintaining custody at emergency rooms and during long trips can cause a staffing shortage for police and sheriff’s departments, as officers are away from their regular assignments for hours — possibly even for more than a day.
The shock wave metaphor describes how any changes to these complex systems can generate consequences that affect intersecting systems.
Because complexity often masks consequences when changes are being planned, we may be shocked later on by the wave of negative results.
But until we become better prognosticators, we can only tackle these resulting problems as best we can — piecemeal.
Information links:
https://dbhds.virginia.gov/about-dbhds/facilities
https://vpm.org/news/articles/7150/new-transportation-system-aims-to-reduce-trauma-for-patients
https://www.wric.com/news/virginia-news/virginia-police-chiefs-call-mental-health-system-broken-as-five-state-hospitals-suspend-admissions/
https://www.wsls.com/news/local/2021/07/12/virginia-halting-admissions-at-five-mental-hospitals-due-to-staffing-crisis/
https://law.lis.virginia.gov/vacode/title37.2/chapter8/section37.2-808/