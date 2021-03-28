Opinion/Editorial: Immunizations important for all, but especially in long-term care facilities

Of course, vaccination and herd immunity are a shared responsibility; both residents and staff have a societal obligation to protect one another by being immunized.

But the statistics suggest that residents are on board with that idea. Too many staff are not.

Herd immunity is necessary so that the virus can be throttled. When it has no place to settle and thrive, it will fade. We will be protected to such a degree that life can return to something approaching normalcy.

Herd immunity is necessary quickly so that the virus is deprived of the opportunity to mutate. Mutations are natural, and we’ve already seen new COVID strains emanating from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. Mutations have the potential to circumvent current protections by changing faster than we can create new vaccines.

We have the chance to prevent that from happening by reaching herd immunity now, before the virus finds ways to defeat our current vaccines. We ought to join forces as concerned neighbors and responsible citizens and crush the virus decisively.

That includes the participation of long-term care facility workers as well as others who have so far declined vaccinations.