Opinion/Editorial: Immunizations important for all, but especially in long-term care facilities

Here’s a frightening statistic:
More than a third of people who work at long-term care homes in Virginia do not plan to be vaccinated against COVID, according to those who responded to a survey.
That’s bound to put some residents, and other Virginians, at risk.
The good news is that more than two-thirds of residents have been vaccinated against the virus, according to the same survey. That rate offers them a high level of protection.
But to be most effective, vaccinations must be widespread.
In order to achieve herd immunity against COVID, an estimated 70% to 85% of the population needs to carry the antibodies against the virus, either from vaccinations or from having, and surviving, the disease.
A survey of long-term care facilities by the Virginia Department of Health found that, among respondents, roughly 83% of residents were fully vaccinated. Another 10% either had started a two-dose series of vaccines, or had plans to do so. When that 93% is reached, herd immunity in that population — in aggregate — would be resoundingly achieved.
But, remember, that’s just a combined total. It doesn’t reflect individual facilities where the vaccination rate might be lower.
The other caveat regarding these numbers: Only 60% of nursing homes and 53% of assisted-living facilities answered the survey. More than 43% of facilities, in total, gave no input. That’s a huge rate of non-participation. The missing 43% could easily tip the statistics one way or another — with either a great many more employees vaccinated than currently indicated, or a great many fewer.
Of course, vaccination and herd immunity are a shared responsibility; both residents and staff have a societal obligation to protect one another by being immunized.
But the statistics suggest that residents are on board with that idea. Too many staff are not.
Herd immunity is necessary so that the virus can be throttled. When it has no place to settle and thrive, it will fade. We will be protected to such a degree that life can return to something approaching normalcy.
Herd immunity is necessary quickly so that the virus is deprived of the opportunity to mutate. Mutations are natural, and we’ve already seen new COVID strains emanating from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. Mutations have the potential to circumvent current protections by changing faster than we can create new vaccines.
We have the chance to prevent that from happening by reaching herd immunity now, before the virus finds ways to defeat our current vaccines. We ought to join forces as concerned neighbors and responsible citizens and crush the virus decisively.
That includes the participation of long-term care facility workers as well as others who have so far declined vaccinations.
We would not go so far at this time as to suggest mandated vaccines as a condition of employment — although a few employers in the U.S. and abroad are doing so. As a practical matter, in many states employers cannot require vaccinations unless immunization is germane to the job — which certainly would be the case for employees at long-term care facilities.
Other employers are incentivizing vaccinations by providing extra time off or other perks to workers who are immunized.
For employers, such gestures are not just an issue of altruism and community solidarity — they’re economic. Employers experience measurable difficulties when employees are out sick; so do the workers who stay on the job and have to cover for the missing; so do the customers who encounter service slowdowns or other problems at a short-staffed company.
We’re still hoping that persuasion will overcome reluctance in getting people to their nearest vaccination center. If that succeeds, we might never need to deal with the fraught issue of mandatory immunizations.
Information links:
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/articles/ethical-issues-and-vaccines
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2021/03/06/workplace-covid-vaccine-policies/