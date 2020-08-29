Opinion/Editorial: If money talked, it might plead ‘Don’t leave me!’

The scene: an airport security line, conveyor belt running.
The players: early morning travelers, groggy with lack of sleep.
The situation: a purse, accidentally tipping as it is placed in the security bin, scattering change everywhere.
The conflict: travelers becoming increasingly impatient as the money’s owner tries ineffectually to retrieve it, delaying others in line.
Wonder how often this scene plays out at U.S. airports?
Although not necessarily in scenarios quite this dramatic, travelers leave behind money often enough to amount to nearly a million dollars, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Seventy-five major airports around the country collected a total of $926,000 left behind at security checkpoints in Fiscal Year 2019, the TSA reports. That includes about $19,000 in foreign currency.
The amount is down from the $960,000 collected in 2018.
The money is left behind in security bins as travelers empty their pockets in order to pass through checkpoint scans.
The TSA recommends putting cash into carry-on bags instead of just leaving it in your pocket to deal.
And if you realize you left your money behind and return to the checkpoint immediately, the TSA will do its best to reunite you with the cash then and there, the report says. After that, contact the agency’s lost and found department.
By the way, our own Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport wasn’t on the TSA’s list. But Dulles picked up nearly $27,000 in cash, while Richmond International collected only $3,655.
Information link: https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2020/08/21/passengers-left-more-900k-behind-tsa-security-checkpoints
