Opinion/Editorial: HQ2 design amazes
Opinion/Editorial: HQ2 design amazes

A double helix will be the heart of Amazon’s HQ2 campus in Northern Virginia.

The 350-foot tall building will “reflect nature’s fondness for the helix in areas from DNA to the Milky Way galaxy,” The Associated Press reported, describing the design as looking “like the swirl on an ice cream cone or the tip of a giant screw that has punch through the Earth’s surface.” The building will feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up outside the building, featuring plantings evocative of a hiking trail.

Company officials said they want the complex to blend with the neighborhood, offering such features as a community center, an amphitheater, a dog run, new bicycle lands and 2.5 acres of public green space. It also would include an artists-in-residence program and open its doors to the public on occasional weekends.

Wow.

Excerpted from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.

