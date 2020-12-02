Opinion/Editorial: How (not) to run a legislature

Recently in this space (Nov. 22), we discussed the rare circumstance in which Virginia finally completed one budget just barely before being called upon to begin fine-tuning its successor.
That anomaly (which some say was due to undisciplined political leadership) was among the consequences of last spring’s General Assembly session, when lawmakers reasonably decided to wait until August to receive updated economic figures to finalize the budget — a delay necessitated by fiscal uncertainty caused by the COVID crisis — but then failed to expeditiously complete that budget.
The failure to quickly finish the budget was in turn a consequence of the new Democratic majority’s decision to treat the August meeting not solely as the budget session it originally was intended to be, but rather as an open-ended session in which to pass a raft of brand-new bills.
That caused the “special” session to drag on for 86 days — longer even than the regular session that spawned it.
And the reason the session was open-ended was because state Senate failed to adopt a “procedural resolution” — an agreement between the Senate and House of Delegates that spells out what the legislature aims to accomplish, and when, and how, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Such failure is not an effective or efficient way to manage the public’s business. It’s also not optimal for the lawmakers themselves, who are citizen-legislators with jobs and a host of other personal responsibilities that must be met.
But already there are signs of trouble in shaping the next legislative session.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said she is consulting with her Democratic colleagues in the Senate about a procedural resolution for the 2021 legislative session.
Republicans, meanwhile, say they are determined to limit the session to 30 days — although typically the General Assembly doesn’t get its work done in less than 45 days, at best — with some sessions designed to run for 60 days. (The 2020 session was supposed to be 60 days long.)
Republicans also have another gripe. They object to Ms. Filler-Corn’s unilateral decision to change existing House rules on introducing new bills. In a short session, delegates traditionally can submit up to 15 bills. The speaker has limited the number to seven, with most of those required to be “pre-filed” before the actual start of the session.
“I don’t question the need for bill limits,” said former Speaker Kirk Cox, a Republican. “I question whether the speaker has the authority to do that.”
It’s a legitimate concern.
Ironically, if the Republicans want to hold the session to 30 days, they also should accept that the legislature will be able to work through fewer bills — so fewer bills should be submitted.
And if the legislature waits until it convenes in January to work out new rules on limiting bill introductions, then pre-filing — when bills are submitted early — becomes moot: Lawmakers won’t know how many bills they can propose.
By allowing an early look at proposed legislation, pre-filing permits lawmakers — and the public — to begin researching and thinking about the issues thus raised. Lawmakers then can hit the ground running in January.
Conversely, waiting until January to see proposed legislation would crunch research, debate, revisions, and votes into a condensed time frame — especially if the session were held to just 30 days.
Adoption of new laws does not benefit from this kind of rush.
We agree that lawmakers need an early warning as to how many bills they may submit, so they can set legislative priorities and plan according to a schedule.
But a unilateral order from the speaker, if it goes against precedent, is not a politically just and equitable decision — however practically expedient it might seem to be.
