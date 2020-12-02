Opinion/Editorial: How (not) to run a legislature

Recently in this space (Nov. 22), we discussed the rare circumstance in which Virginia finally completed one budget just barely before being called upon to begin fine-tuning its successor.

That anomaly (which some say was due to undisciplined political leadership) was among the consequences of last spring’s General Assembly session, when lawmakers reasonably decided to wait until August to receive updated economic figures to finalize the budget — a delay necessitated by fiscal uncertainty caused by the COVID crisis — but then failed to expeditiously complete that budget.

The failure to quickly finish the budget was in turn a consequence of the new Democratic majority’s decision to treat the August meeting not solely as the budget session it originally was intended to be, but rather as an open-ended session in which to pass a raft of brand-new bills.

That caused the “special” session to drag on for 86 days — longer even than the regular session that spawned it.

And the reason the session was open-ended was because state Senate failed to adopt a “procedural resolution” — an agreement between the Senate and House of Delegates that spells out what the legislature aims to accomplish, and when, and how, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.