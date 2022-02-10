Opinion/editorial: How much booze do Foxfield revelers require?

Foxfield goers sing this song, do-dah, do-dah. Car full of booze, no need for a bong, oh no doobie day. The new limits for how much alcohol those attending the Foxfield steeplechase horse races can bring are in. At this spring’s event fans can have no more than two 750 ml bottles of hard liquor, three bottles of wine and three six packs of beer, seltzer or cider per one-car tailgating space.

This prohibitionist edict begs a question: How much were the revelers drinking before?

Libertine alcohol consumption used to be a time-honored tradition for those who attended the University of Virginia. We wonder how much has changed for the students, alumni and others who gather at Foxfield in Albemarle County.

If a car full of people cannot get comfortably numb on two bottles of liquor, three of wine and 18 containers of beer, cider or seltzer, they should be driving to rehab, not to the horse races.